Garcia endorses Lightfoot

U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia is endorsing mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot. | Sun-Times photos

U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia announced Sunday he was endorsing mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot.

Garcia planned to appear alongside Lightfoot Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 38 headquarters in the Beverly neighborhood.

Garcia’s endorsement could prove to be key in securing Lightfoot votes in the city’s large Hispanic community.

The news comes on the heels of another important endorsement as the April 2 runoff against Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle approaches.

On Thursday Lightfoot received the endorsement of 19th Ward Committeeman Matt O’Shea.

That endorsement expanded her base beyond the North Side and north lakefront into white ethnic neighborhoods dominated by police officers and firefighters.

Garcia, a former Cook County commissioner, ran for mayor in 2015, forcing a runoff with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.