Garcia chooses a horse in 14th Ward race against Burke

Congressman-elect Jesus “Chuy” Garcia on Wednesday chose a horse in the race to unseat Chicago’s most powerful and longest-serving alderman.

Garcia is endorsing 28-year-old Tanya Patino, one of four candidates challenging embattled Ald. Edward Burke (14th), chairman of the City Council’s Finance Committee.

Garcia has targeted Burke for defeat because of the “insult” to Burke’s majority Hispanic ward caused by the alderman’s property tax appeals work for the riverfront tower that bears the name of President Donald Trump.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Garcia declared Patino as a sharp contrast from Burke.

“Tanya is committed to serving as a full-time alderman and fighting against Donald Trump’s dangerous agenda; she will not be enriching herself on the backs of neighborhood homeowners by appealing Trump’s property taxes as Alderman Ed Burke has done,” Garcia was quoted as saying.

“Tanya represents the dynamic, new leadership that is desperately needed in Chicago. She is ready to serve the people on day one and deliver first-rate city services to all. Tanya has my whole-hearted support and I intend to put the resources at my disposal to ensure that she becomes the first Latina alderman of the 14th Ward.”

Patino could not be reached for comment.

Burke has run unopposed in 10 of the last 11 elections, but now has four challengers, three of whom have ties to Garcia.

Burke has had a political bull’s-eye on his back ever since his brother, state Rep. Dan Burke (D-Chicago), was defeated by Garcia-backed political newcomer Aaron Ortiz in a primary race dominated by Edward Burke’s property tax reduction work for the riverfront hotel and condominium tower bearing the name of President Donald Trump.

Burke has since cited “irreconcilable differences” for his decision to stop representing Trump. But that didn’t stop Garcia from recruiting a challenger.

Patino is Ortiz girlfriend. Her nominating petitions were challenged by Raul Reyes, a Burke supporter.

On Wednesday, Garcia declared Patino “ready to help solve the systemic challenges” confronting Chicago.

He identified those challenges as “preventing gun violence, improving public safety, investing in our infrastructure, creating jobs, and providing tax relief” for beleaguered Chicago homeowners.

“Tanya is a lifelong resident of the ward and is actively involved in her community as a soccer coach and mentor to many children. She is the daughter of immigrant parents and grew up in a union household where she learned the challenges faced by immigrants and working families,” Garcia was quoted as saying.

“As the first in her family to graduate from college with a degree in civil engineering, Tanya understands the importance of a quality public education and, as a civil engineer, will bring a unique perspective to the City Council.”

The Garcia endorsement may soon be the least of Burke’s problems.

He’s also facing a federal corruption probe that went public during an unprecedented Nov. 29 raid on the chairman’s ward and City Hall offices.

After the first of two raids on Burke’s City Hall suite, Garcia could not stop himself from dancing on Burke’s political grave.

“In the five decades that Ald. Burke has been in office, he has used his position to enrich himself and his political cronies while being an impediment to political progress and community empowerment. Make no mistake: Ald. Burke is the last bastion of Chicago machine politics,” Garcia was quoted as saying on that day.

“Burke’s legacy over half a century will be obstructing Harold Washington, Chicago’s only reform Mayor, cutting Donald Trump’s property taxes on the backs of working families, feeding at the trough of greed and corruption, and finally being caught for his own misdeeds. All of Chicago is hoping justice finally prevails.”