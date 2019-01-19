Jet slides off runway at O’Hare International Airport; no one injured

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 19: United Airlines jets sit at gates at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. In 2013, 67 million passengers passed through O'Hare, another 20 million passed through Chicago's Midway Airport, and the two airports combined moved more than 1.4 million tons of air cargo. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 513868595

No one was injured Saturday when a jet with 129 people slid off a runway at O’Hare International Airport, authorities said.

About noon, an inbound United Airlines flight from Phoenix went off the runway into a grassy area, Chicago Fire Dept. Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson said. Firefighters helped evacuate the jet.

The plane did not slide far off the runway, and was in no distress, Hudson said.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said other aircraft had landed safely on the runway just minutes before the incident.

“No injuries have been reported and passengers have been deplaned safely,” The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement. “We are in the process of working with United Airlines and our city partners to recover the aircraft.”

The jet likely slid off the runway because of the stormy conditions, Hudson said.