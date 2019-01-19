No one was injured Saturday when a jet with 129 people slid off a runway at O’Hare International Airport, authorities said.
About noon, an inbound United Airlines flight from Phoenix went off the runway into a grassy area, Chicago Fire Dept. Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson said. Firefighters helped evacuate the jet.
The plane did not slide far off the runway, and was in no distress, Hudson said.
The Chicago Department of Aviation said other aircraft had landed safely on the runway just minutes before the incident.
“No injuries have been reported and passengers have been deplaned safely,” The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement. “We are in the process of working with United Airlines and our city partners to recover the aircraft.”
The jet likely slid off the runway because of the stormy conditions, Hudson said.