Jewel-Osco parent to merge with Rite Aid

The parent of Jewel-Osco on Tuesday announced plans to merge with drugstore operator Rite Aid Corp.

Privately held Albertsons Cos., one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, expects to become a publicly traded company once the deal is completed. Rite Aid is the nation’s third-largest drugstore chain. A name for the combined operation hasn’t been decided.

The combined company will have about 4,900 stores, 4,350 pharmacy counters and 320 clinics across 38 states and Washington, D.C. Most pharmacies inside grocery stores will be rebranded as Rite Aid, and the company will continue to operate Rite Aid stand-alone pharmacies, the companies said.

“This powerful combination enables us to become a truly differentiated leader in delivering value, choice, and flexibility to meet customers’ evolving food, health, and wellness needs,” Rite Aid chairman and CEO John Standley said in a news release.

Rite Aid shareholders could own nearly 30 percent of the combined company. Shares of the new company are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Rite Aid said earlier this year that it runs around 4,400 stores. Last September, it agreed to sell nearly 2,000 to larger rival Walgreens for $4.38 billion.

Contributing: The Associated Press