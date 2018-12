Jewelry store robbed at gunpoint in Little Village

Three people robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint Monday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The three men, two of them holding guns, entered the store at noon in the 3100 block of West 26th Street and robbed it of jewelry, Chicago police said.

They drove off in a blue Ford Explorer, according to police.

Additional details were unavailable. No one was in custody.