Jewelry store burglarized on North Side

A jewelry store was burglarized early Sunday on the North Side.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm about 2:55 a.m. at the store in the 2700 block of North Clybourn and found that its two front display windows had been shattered, according to Chicago Police.

One or more burglars had shattered the windows and stolen numerous items from the display cases, police said.

No one is in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.