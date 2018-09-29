Jewelry store owner, 72, found in his underwear after being beaten, abducted and robbed in Niles

A 72-year-old man was found in his underwear by Chicago police early Saturday after he was beaten, abducted and robbed of his clothes, keys and jewelry from his jewelry store in north suburban Niles.

The man was found about 3 a.m. at the Edgebrook Golf Course in the 6100 block of Central Avenue by Chicago police officers who were doing a routine patrol of the area, according to Niles police.

He was taken to Resurrection Hospital for treatment, where he was interviewed by Niles police.

The man told officers he was showing jewelry from his jewelry stoer to clients Friday night at a bar in Des Plaines, police said.

He then went home to his apartment in the 8100 block of Milwaukee XX. When he parked his car, three males wearing ski masks and armed with baseball bats attacked him and abducted him, police said.

The attackers beat him and stole his jewelry, clothing and keys to his apartment and his business before dumping him at the golf course, police said.

The value of the jewelry stolen was not yet known.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niles Police Department Detective Bureau at 847-588-6500.