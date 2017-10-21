Jewelry store robbed in Crystal Lake

A jewelry store was robbed Saturday afternoon in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Officers were called about 3:05 p.m. to Dalzell Jewelers, 41 N. Williams St., for a report of a robbery, Crystal Lake police said.

A man entered the store and asked to see specific jewelry, police said. While being shown items, he grabbed two trays of diamonds, struck one of the employees with his hand and ran off to a waiting car.

The employee declined medical attention and no weapons were shown or implied, police said.

A driver in a gray or silver Pontiac four-door sedan was waiting for the robber and drove away north through an alley toward Woodstock Street, police said.

The robber was described as a man in his 20s, 6-foot-1, black and of medium build, police said. He was wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering believed to be “HOOPS,” gray sweatpants and white athletic shoes. The driver was described as a male.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (815) 356-3620 or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-7867.