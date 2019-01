Man, 77, missing from South Shore

Jim Easterling was last seen Tuesday in the South Shore neighborhood. | photo provided by Chicago police

A 77-year-old man was reported missing from the South Shore neighborhood.

Jim Easterling was last seen Tuesday in the 2700 block of East 75th Street, Chicago police said.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, gray pants and black and white gym shoes, police said. Easterling was described as 5-foot-8 and 138 pounds.

Anyone who knows his location was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8274.