Parents sue after toddler loses finger in accident at Mokena restaurant

The parents of a 3-year-old girl are suing a restaurant in southwest suburban Mokena after a table fell on the girl, causing her to have a finger amputated, according to a lawsuit filed in Cook County on Wednesday.

Jodi Campos and Esteban Campos, parents of Aubrey Campos, filed the lawsuit against Stoney Point Grill, 19031 Old Lagrange Rd.

On Sunday, the mother went to the eatery with her daughter to meet a friend for lunch. While waiting for their food, a table that was placed against the wall near their seats fell on the girl, crushing her fingers, the lawsuit stated.

The girl suffered traumatic crush injuries to multiple fingers on her left hand, causing one to be fully amputated and another partially. Other fingers were fractured and will require multiple surgeries.

The lawsuit alleges that the restaurant should have known that the table was in an unsafe condition, or wasn’t secured to the wall and was likely to fall.

The family is seeking damages for their daughter’s physical and emotional distress and lifetime disfigurement, as well as medical expenses. They are asking the court for an undisclosed amount of money.