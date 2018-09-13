A bite of Biden . . .
Former veep Joe Biden, Barack Obama’s BFF, and wife, Jill, tiptoed from the swank Peninsula Hotel to dine at Alex Dana’s nearby Rosebud on Rush for a late dinner Tuesday night.
Biden ordered spaghetti and meatballs.
Jill had fish.
Dana insisted on picking up the tab.
“No!” said Biden, who finally assented — but insisted on leaving a tip.
Biden, who carried no cash, also persisted on being taken to a nearby ATM!
That said, Biden was personally escorted to the nearest cash machine and left a hefty tip.
“How much?” inquired Sneed.
“The size of an extremely large meatball,” chirped Dana.
(Pssst! Sneed found out later the tip was $100 smackers.)
Hmmm.
Not bad for an extremely large meatball and a little fish.