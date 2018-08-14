Joe Biden ‘under doctor’s orders’ to skip Illinois State Fair Democrat Day

Former Vice President Joe Biden won’t be campaigning for Illinois Democrats at the Illinois State Fair due to an illness, state Democrats announced late Tuesday.

Biden had been scheduled to take part as a keynote speaker at Illinois State Fair Democrat Day Thursday to help bolster support for Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker.

But Doug House, president of the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association, said in a statement Tuesday night that Biden is “under doctor’s orders not to travel.”

“Everyone who knows Vice President Biden knows that he gives our party and our country his all, but unfortunately he is sick and is under doctor’s orders not to travel,” the statement said.

“The cancellation is of course disappointing, but it is clear that the circumstances are simply unavoidable. We all hope he gets well soon and I’m sure he’ll be back campaigning for Democrats in Illinois and across the country in no time,” House said.

House said Democrat Day activities will still go on, although Biden — named as a possible Democratic presidential contender — and his presence will be noticeable at Thursday’s events to provide a boost to Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker’s campaign.

Capitol Fax, the political blog, first reported the cancellation.