Conyers steps aside from top spot on judiciary panel amid probe

Rep. John Conyers steps aside as top Democrat on House Judiciary Committee amid probe of sexual harassment allegations. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — Michigan Rep. John Conyers says he is stepping aside as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee amid a congressional investigation into allegations he sexually harassed female staff members.

In a statement Sunday, the 88-year-old Conyers says he denies the allegations and would like to keep his leadership role on the panel. But he says he “cannot in good conscience” allow the charges to be an undue distraction to his House colleagues while the investigation is continuing.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Conyers after receiving allegations of sexual harassment and age discrimination involving staff members as well as using “official resources for impermissible personal purposes.”

Earlier Sunday, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi defended Conyers as an “icon” for women’s rights.

Pelosi insisted that Conyers deserves “due process.” Still, she called the accusations against Conyers a “big distraction.”