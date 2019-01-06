John “Jack” Lyle, one of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, dies at 98

Just three days before he’d planned to visit Jackson Park Harbor one final time, Jack Lyle, one of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, died Saturday at his South Side home.

Even though he was going to have to get there via ambulance and stretcher, he was determined to see Lake Michigan because he loved to sail as much as he loved to fly.

Mr. Lyle, who had prostate cancer, was 98, according to his wife Eunice. His remains were cremated and she hopes to scatter some of his ashes in the lake he loved.

He’d hoped to enjoy the harbor Tuesday from his favorite shaded bench, said Janet Hansen, commodore of the Jackson Park Yacht Club. “He wanted to sit on his bench one last time and go and view the lake from the point.”

Hospice workers “asked Jack what would be his one wish before he passed, and he said he wanted to go to Jackson Harbor and look at the lake,” his wife said.

In 2007, he and other Tuskegee pilots — the nation’s first black fighter squadron — were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Despite serving in a military that segregated them, they won acclaim for their aerial prowess and bravery. Mr. Lyle, who named his plane “Natalie” for his first wife, once shot down a German fighter, said Eunice Lyle.

“We flew 500 feet above the bombers to keep enemy fighters from hitting our guys,” he recalled in a 2012 interview with Jet magazine. . “. . . . I loved flying, being up in the clouds, the scenery. I flew 26 combat missions, from southern Italy to Austria and southern Germany, over the Austrian Alps.”

“I was shot at several times as part of a formation. I watched bombers being torn apart, but they were performing the mission they signed up to do,” Mr. Lyle told Jet. “And when I had to shoot the guy who was shooting at the planes I was protecting, I did not feel bad because that was my assignment.”

“He had no fear,” his wife said. “None at all.”

A graduate of Englewood High School, he was engaged and inspired by his mother, the singer Ernestine Lyle, who performed in a quartet and with the American Negro Light Opera Association. She enrolled him in piano and violin lessons, according to his wife.

“His mom bought him a 50-volume set of the Harvard Classics,” she said. “He was very well-read.”

After the war, he served as a police officer with the Chicago Park District and founded a tree-trimming company. “I was in the tree business for 30 years because I liked being out in the open — having the time to think,” he told Jet. “Later, I took up sailing because it was the same idea of being free and on your own.”

“He was an amazing sailor,” Hansen said. “He could sail his boat in any weather.”

Mr. Lyle guided other Jackson Park mariners on what to do in emergencies, like loss of power. “He taught a lot of people how to sail, so the wind was always their motor,” Hansen said. “You have to understand the wind to be a pilot, whether it’s in the air or a sailboat.”

He drove a Chevy truck and rode a motorcycle. And he enjoyed books on sailing and by the philosopher Noam Chomsky.

Mr. Lyle also dabbled in inventions, including the “Exerball,” a ball rigged to the waist for exercise and weight reduction.

“Some of them were hilarious, like loincloths for men,” his wife said. They named the prototype the “Jon-Fre.” He also created leopard print men’s underwear he called “Tuckems.”

Mr. Lyle trained in jiu-jitsu and was an expert marksman, she said. “He was my hero. . . . He taught me how to protect myself with martial arts, how to shoot a bow and arrow, how to shoot a gun.”

“It was a ride with him, a wild ride,” said Eunice, his fourth wife. She used to say, “I’m No. 4, there’ll be no more.” Married 37 years, they met when his tree-trimming equipment broke one of her lanterns and she asked him to pay for it.

“He was a personal hero, such an instrumental figure in American history,” said Chad King, a U.S. Army veteran and member of the Jackson Park Yacht Club. “I just miss the fact I wasn’t able to get him a final hand salute. That was my intention Tuesday.”