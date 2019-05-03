Wheelchair-bound man missing from Belmont Cragin

A 70-year-old man has been reported missing from Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

John O’Grady was last seen April 4 in the 2400 block of North Central Avenue, Chicago police said.

O’Grady uses a wheelchair, police said. He is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8266.