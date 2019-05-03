Wheelchair-bound man missing from Belmont Cragin
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A 70-year-old man has been reported missing from Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.
John O’Grady was last seen April 4 in the 2400 block of North Central Avenue, Chicago police said.
O’Grady uses a wheelchair, police said. He is 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8266.