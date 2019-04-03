Third man charged in killing of Chicago cop John Rivera

A third man has been charged with murder in the death of off-duty Chicago Police Officer John Rivera last month.

Jaquan Washington, 22, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and three felony counts of first-degree attempted murder for the March 23 shooting, according to Chicago police.

Washington is accused of firing into a car, fatally striking Rivera and injuring a 23-year-old man, police said. He is expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.

Two other men, 24-year-old Menelik Jackson and 32-year-old Jovan Battle, were previously charged in connection with the shooting.

