2 charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago cop

Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago Police officer John P. Rivera.

Menelik Jackson, 24, and Jovan Battle, 32, are facing felony murder charges for the shooting of Rivera in River North, Chicago Police said.

Jackson, the alleged shooter, is charged with one felony count of first degree murder, three felony counts of attempted first degree murder and resisting arrest after trying to flee during the arrest.

Battle, a co-conspirator, is charge with one felony count of first degree murder and three felony counts of attempted first degree murder.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at police headquarters.

Both were arrested about 3:25 a.m. March 23 in the 700 block of North Clark Street, police said.

They are scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.