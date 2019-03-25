Our Pledge To You

Crime

03/25/2019, 06:31am

2 charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago cop

Chicago police investigate a shooting early Friday in River North. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

By Emmanuel Camarillo
Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting of off-duty Chicago Police officer John P. Rivera.

Menelik Jackson, 24, and Jovan Battle, 32, are facing felony murder charges for the shooting of Rivera in River North, Chicago Police said.

Jovan Battle and Menelik Jackson | Chicago Police

Jackson, the alleged shooter, is charged with one felony count of first degree murder, three felony counts of attempted first degree murder and resisting arrest after trying to flee during the arrest.

Battle, a co-conspirator, is charge with one felony count of first degree murder and three felony counts of attempted first degree murder.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at police headquarters.

Both were arrested about 3:25 a.m. March 23 in the 700 block of North Clark Street, police said.

They are scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.

 

Emmanuel Camarillo

