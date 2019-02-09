Joliet announces weight restriction for Jackson Street Bridge

Starting this month, the Jackson Street Bridge in far southwest suburban Joliet will have a weight restriction.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that the bridge over the Des Plaines River will be restricted to 23 tons for single vehicles and 41 tons for combination vehicles.

The weight limit posting will take place later this month and be in effect immediately, officials said. Repair plans are in progress.

Signage will be installed at the bridge and nearby intersections in the near future to inform drivers about the weight restrictions, officials said.