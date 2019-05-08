$5 million bail for 3rd person charged in fatal Denny’s parking lot shooting

A third person has been charged in the fatal shooting last week in a restaurant’s parking lot in southwest suburban Joliet.

Christopher C. Parker, 23, of Chicago, was ordered held on $5 million bail by a Will County judge on charges of first-degree murder, robbery and armed robbery in connection to the slaying of Gregory G. Brown Jr., according to Joliet police and court records.

Two other suspects, Bobbie J. Ollom, 23, and Joshua T. Anderson, 20, were arrested earlier this week in Iowa and charged with the same crimes as Parker, police said. Anderson is a Chicago resident, while Ollom lives in Seneca. Their court information was not available.

Officers were called about 10 p.m. on April 30 for reports of an unresponsive person and found 36-year-old Brown in the parking lot of the restaurant, 2531 Plainfield Road, police and the Will County coroner’s office said.

First responders attempted to revive Brown Jr., of Crest Hill, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The next day, police released a video last week showing Brown with a woman, described as a “person of interest,” inside the restaurant’s lobby shortly before the shooting. Police have not confirmed if the woman is now one of the people charged.

Parker is due in court again on Thursday, according to county records.

