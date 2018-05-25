Joliet man charged with murder, held on $5 million bond

A Joliet man was being held on $5 million bond after being charged with shooting a man to death May 15 in the southwest suburb.

Martell Ollie, 23, was charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man, according to Joliet Police and court documents.

In the afternoon of May 15, Ollie shot and killed Donald M. Woods, of Joliet, in the 200 block of Fourth Avenue, police and the Will County Coroner said.

Woods was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:29 p.m., authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Ollie was being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility. His next court date is June 12, according to court records.