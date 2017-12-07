Joliet man dies after northwest Indiana crash

A semi driver from Joliet died Wednesday afternoon after crashing his truck into a ditch in on I-94 in northwest Indiana.

The driver of the red Freightliner, 66-year-old Howard Pruitt, left a weigh station on I-94 and headed east for about 5 miles before his truck left the south side of the roadway and crashed into a ditch about two miles west of the Michigan City exit, according to the Porter County coroner’s office. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Pruitt, who lived in Joliet, was taken to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, where he was pronounced dead, the coroner’s office said. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Additional details on the crash from Indiana State Police were not immediately available.