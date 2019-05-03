Joliet man held on child porn charges

A 50-year-old man is accused of possessing child pornography after a tip led police to his home in southwest suburban Joliet.

Brian Coley, of Joliet, is charged with one felony count of possession of child pornography with additional charges pending following a further analysis of evidence, Illinois State Police said.

Working off an online tip, investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday on Coley’s home, state police said. He was arrested after a preliminary examination of his laptop turned up multiple images that allegedly contained child pornography. The investigation was done in conjunction with the attorney general’s office.

Coley is being held at the Will County Jail and is scheduled to attend a bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.