Joliet man shot to death in Romeoville

A Joliet man was shot and killed Saturday night in southwest suburban Romeoville.

About 8:50 p.m., 28-year-old Reginald M. Harris was rushed to the Edward Emergency Department in Plainfield, according to Romeoville police. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso in the 1700 block of Sierra Trail.

Harris was later transferred to Copley Medical Center in Aurora, where he died from his wounds, police said.

The next day, officers searched a home in the 20800 block of West Barrington Lane in Plainfield and found evidence related to the shooting, police said.

As a result, an arrest warrant was issued for 19-year-old Dieontae R. Sparks for various weapons charges, police said. Sparks, of Plainfield, remains at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact investigators at (815) 886-7219.