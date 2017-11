Joliet man wins $75,000 from Illinois Lottery

A southwest suburban Joliet man won $75,000 from the Illinois Lottery.

Jorge Arias scratched a Crossword ticket and instantly won the top prize of $75,000, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“This is great,” Arias said when he presented the winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Des Plaines. “I’m going to use the money to pay bills.”

The Shell gas station at 710 E. Cass St. in Joliet will received $750, one percent of the prize money, for selling the winning ticket.