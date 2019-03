Man seriously injured in I-55 rollover crash

A man was airlifted in serious condition Thursday evening after a crash on Interstate 55 in southwest suburban Joliet.

About 5:30 p.m., a man was driving an Acura LT north in the center lane of I-55 near U.S. Rt. 30 when a man abruptly changed lanes in a Kia Optima and hit the passenger side of the Acura, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The 22-year-old lost control of the Kia and rolled over into a ditch, police said. He was ejected from his vehicle and landed in the center lane of the expressway. He was airlifted in serious condition.

The 56-year-old driver of the Acura was uninjured, police said. Neither vehicle had passengers.

The driver of the Kia was charged with a failure to reduce speed, improper lane change and failure to wear a seatbelt, police said.

Illinois State police are investigating the crash.