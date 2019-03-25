Trio charged with attacking man in Evergreen Park home

Three people have been charged with attacking a man inside a home Saturday morning in southwest suburban Evergreen Park.

Three people have been charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm for the attack: Jonathan M. Owens, 30 and Jessica Doherty, 26, both of the Clearing neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side; and 33-year-old Stacy L. Krisik of Evergreen Park, according to a statement from Evergreen Park police.

Someone called authorities at 8:41 a.m. to request a well-being check on a man believed to be injured inside a home in the 8700 block of South Francisco Avenue in Evergreen Park, police said.

Officers arrived to find the 31-year-old man in the home with “severe injuries,” police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Further details about the attack were not immediately available, according to police.

All three suspects are expected to appear for a bail hearing Monday at the Bridgeview Courthouse.