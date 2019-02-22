Oak Lawn man missing since last week in South Chicago Heights

Police are looking for an Oak Lawn man who has been missing since he left work more than a week ago in South Chicago Heights.

Jonathon Rice, 30, was last seen about 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 leaving his workplace on 34th Street in South Chicago Heights, according to Oak Lawn police and a missing person flyer distributed on Facebook by Rice’s family.

His family has not heard from him since then and there has been no activity on any of his social media accounts, police said. His family has created a Facebook group titled “Where’s Jon Rice?” to aid in the search.

Rice was described as a 6-foot, 135-pound white man with blond hair and brown eyes, according to police. He drives a blue 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with an Illinois license plate of AD55535.

According to his family, he typically wears a black leather motorcycle jacket and either a blue Cubs cap or a light brown winter hat with earflaps.

Anyone with information should call Oak Lawn police at (708) 422-8292.