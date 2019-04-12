Man charged with attempted robbery using fake gun in Lincolnshire

A man is accused of trying to rob someone he’d lured with an online sale app Thursday in northwest suburban Lincolnshire.

Jorge A. Lopez-Castillo, 21, is charged with a felony count of aggravated robbery and a misdemeanor count of battery, according to Lincolnshire police.

Lopez-Castillo and another person used the app to set up a meeting with the 30-year-old man in the 100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Lincolnshire, police said. When the victim arrived about 3:45 p.m., the duo attempted to rob him.

Police were called when a fight broke out during the robbery attempt, police said. Police were told that someone involved in the fight had a handgun, and several nearby businesses and a school were temporarily placed on a soft lockdown.

Responding officers arrested Lopez-Castillo and recovered a replica handgun, police said. He lives in Johnsburg, which is northeast of McHenry.

Lopez-Castillo is being held at the Lake County Jail on $750,000 bail, according to Lake County sheriff’s office inmate records.

Investigators are still trying to identify the second suspect, police said. The robbery victim was not injured.