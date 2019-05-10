Man faces gun charge after Palatine confrontation

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening someone with a gun Sunday in northwest suburban Palatine.

Jose Marel Ramos-Lemus is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to a statement from Palatine police.

Someone saw three people “sitting in a parked vehicle and being loud” about 11:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Green Lane North in Palatine, police said. When the person walked up to the vehicle to talk to the occupants, Ramos-Lemus pulled up his shirt to show a handgun in his waistband. The witness walked away and called 911.

The vehicle was empty when officers arrived, but the witness later identified Ramos-Lemus as he left a nearby apartment building, police said.

Officers took him into custody and found a loaded FNP .45-caliber handgun in the vehicle during a search, police said. He admitted to having the gun and flashing it during the earlier encounter.

Ramos-Lemus, who lives in Arlington Heights, does not have a valid FOID card or concealed-carry permit, police said.

He was given a personal recognizance bond at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse on Monday and is due back in court on May 30, police said.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer was also issued for Ramos-Lemus for being in the country illegally after having been deported twice, police said.

