Double-murder charges dropped after 5 cops say they’ll take the Fifth

Attorneys Steve Greenberg, far left, and Jennifer Bonjean, far right, along with the family of Jose Maysonet, speak with reporters Wednesday after prosecutors dropped double-murder charges against Maysonet. | Andy Grimm/Chicago Sun-Times

Cook County prosecutors on Wednesday dropped charges against Jose Maysonet after five Chicago cops said through their attorneys they would take the 5th Amendment during his upcoming retrial.

Lawyers for retired Chicago Police detective Reynaldo Guevara and four former CPD officers who worked on or supervised the investigation that led to Maysonet’s 1995 conviction told Judge Timothy Joyce the veteran officers would not answer questions under oath. The move by prosecutors paved the way for Maysonet to walk out of the Cook County Jail some time Wednesday, 27 years after his arrest for the 1990 murders of brothers Torrence and Kevin Wiley.

“For us it was hell. It was just like a nightmare, and I hope everybody else gets released,” said Maysonet’s sister, Rose, as she stood in a small throng of relatives in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Court Building after the hearing.

Maysonet maintained Guevara beat him with a flashlight and a phone book, coercing his conviction to the fatal shootings. Similar allegations have surfaced in dozens of cases handled by Guevara, who spent 30 years on the CPD, mostly working gang cases in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Guevara has in recent years declined to answer questions under oath, including last month, when he was granted immunity to testify in the case of Gabriel Solache and Arturo Reyes, two men serving life sentences for a double-murder, and who also claim they were framed. Even with immunity for his testimony, Guevera testified that he didn’t remember even basic details about the Solache and Reyes case, but did denied that he beat them to get their confessions.

“It’s something I would not have done,” Guevara said last month.

Wednesday, lawyers for Guevara’s partner, Ernest Halvorsen, and supervisors Edward Mingey, Frank Montilla and Roland Paulmitsky said their clients also would take the Fifth if they were called to the stand.

Maysonet’s laywer, Jennifer Bonjean, credited the State’s Attorney’s Office for acting swiftly to free Maysonet once it became clear the officers wouldn’t testify, and was critical of the decision to let Guevara take the stand with a grant of immunity.

“Officers who do their job, shouldn’t have to plead the 5th Amendment. They shouldn’t have to get immunity,” Bonjean said.

After decades at prisons downstate, Maysonet has been held at the Cook County Jail since his conviction was overturned last year, based on allegations of abuse and a conflict of interest by his defense lawyer, who had represented Guevara in a divorce case at the same time he was defending Maysonet from the murder charges.

From the sprawling jail complex, Maysonet has a view of the Popeye’s Chicken restaurant at West 26th Street and California. Maysonet intends to make the restaurant his first stop after a year of the jail’s signature baloney sandwiches, unless his family can persuade him to hold out for a more auspicious first meal as a free man, Rose Maysonet said.