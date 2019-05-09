Man killed in Wood Dale crash

A man died in a car crash Wednesday in northwest suburban Wood Dale.

Josue Juarez Villagran, 28, was involved in the crash about 9:10 p.m. on Addison Road south of Dominion Drive, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead within the hour.

An autopsy found that Villagran, who lived in Addison, died of multiple injuries from the motor vehicle collision, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled accidental.

Wood Dale police did not immediately respond to a request for details.