Journalist Ken Smikle in need of new heart, reporter wife hopes for ‘miracle’

Over more than three decades in TV news, retired NBC5 Investigative Reporter Renee Ferguson shared many stories on organ donation and transplant. But on Aug. 20, Ferguson and her husband, veteran journalist Ken Smikle, publisher of Target Market News, found themselves now facing their own donor need: a heart transplant for Smikle. | Provided photo

Over more than three decades in TV news, retired NBC5 investigative reporter Renee Ferguson shared many stories on organ donation and transplant — most notably catapulting nationally the 1991 story of unborn “Baby Quinn,” who needed a heart.

Ferguson, then of WMAQ-TV, “proved pivotal in raising media attention and ensuring that the donor heart eventually got to Quinn and arrived successfully,” Quinn’s father, Dwain Kyles said in an interview with the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, after Quinn, at age 23, was killed in a car accident in 2014.

But three weeks ago, Ferguson and her husband, also a well-known journalist, found themselves facing their own need for organ donation.

Ken Smikle, publisher of Target Market News, a 30-year-old corporate marketing news firm, woke his wife on the morning of Aug. 20, to inform her his heart defibrillator had gone off. Minutes later, he fell and crumpled to the floor.

“After many news stories with and about people waiting for transplants, and the need for organ donation, I never in all those years thought I would be asking for a heart for my own husband,” Ferguson told the Sun-Times on Tuesday, talking outside her husband’s room in the Intensive Care Unit of University of Chicago Hospitals.

Facing congestive heart failure for the second time in 14 years, doctors say 66-year-old Smikle, needs a heart transplant, and can’t leave the hospital without one.

Smikle, whose firm is nationally considered a leading authority on marketing, advertising and media directed at the African-American consumer, needs a miracle, his 69-year-old wife said.

But Ferguson has no reason to believe her husband won’t see that miracle.

He received one once before — 14 years ago, on a plane.

“We were coming from vacation, and he said, ‘I don’t feel well.’ He had all the symptoms of a heart attack. I tell the stewardess. The air marshal gives us a satellite phone. I call our doctor. She asks if there’s a doctor on board. There was. She told him what to do, told him to ask if anyone on the plane might have the drugs she needed. Turns out there was a pharmaceutical rep on the plane,” Ferguson recounted.

“He walks off the plane three hours later. They told us he had congestive heart failure, and maybe two to three years to live,” she said. “Ken never smoked, nor drank, so he went mostly on a vegetarian diet, lost weight. That was 14 years ago. And here we are.”

“And here we are,” echoed Jack Lynch, director of community affairs for Gift of Hope –– one of 58 nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organizations nationwide, who was sitting next to her.

Lynch, whose organization facilitates organ donorship in northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana — coordinating with donors, recipients and hospital transplant centers — is assisting Ferguson, with whom he’s worked on many news stories about others in need.

Smikle is a candidate for directed donation, a process through which another high-profile Chicagoan, Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, recently received a new kidney, said Lynch. Johnson, who underwent the transplant on Aug. 30, 2017, is now an avid advocate for Gift of Hope and organ donorship.

“Directed donation is a form of donation that happens virtually everyday. As a result of Supt. Johnson’s case being publicized, several hundred people came forward. But before anyone in the general public could designate that they wanted to provide him a kidney, his son stepped up,” Lynch said.

“The normal process is simply to be placed on the national wait list. For kidneys, the wait is seven years. In Ken’s case, I don’t think we have that kind of time.”

Nationally, more than 125,000 people are on the wait list — 5,000 in Illinois. Another person is added every 10 minutes. But the number one problem in transplantation remains shortage of donors. An average of 22 people die daily while waiting. Meanwhile, one organ donor can save up to eight lives; a tissue donor, up to 50 lives.

Ferguson and her husband reside in Kenwood, and have one son, 32-year-old Jason.

Ferguson was the first African-American woman investigative reporter on Chicago TV when she joined CBS2 in 1977; and won seven Emmys and numerous other awards over a career of 35-plus years at network and local affiliates in New York, Atlanta and Chicago,

Smikle, whose expertise has taken him onto CNN, World News Tonight, PBS, NPR and more; and frequently quoted in outlets from Newsweek and Time to the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and more, founded the trade news source in 1988.

Prior, he’d been editor and publisher at numerous publications — from arts editor of the Amsterdam News in his native Harlem, N.Y. in the 1970s; to senior editor at Black Enterprise magazine in the ’80s. His firm annually publishes the widely cited “The Buying Power of Black America” report, and hosts several annual conferences here, including the Marketing to African Americans with Excellence Summit, a two-day event for corporate senior executives. He also co-founded the African American Marketing and Media Association.

Smikle can’t talk through the tubes that now engulf him. But his wife said she knows he would want his case to be used as a teaching moment.

“I would like a heart for my husband. Yes. If someone is in a situation where their beloved loved one is gone, and they can designate a heart to be donated to my husband, I would be grateful,” Ferguson said.

“But this moment is not just a personal moment for me. It isn’t just my husband. People need organs every day. It’s an opportunity to remind everyone to please consider organ donorship. Consider giving someone the gift of life and the gift of hope.”

For more information: info@giftofhope.org