Judge asked to block Obama Center related construction in Jackson Park

WASHINGTON – A federal judge is being asked to temporarily block Obama Presidential Center related construction in Jackson Park, with park preservationist activists going to court in the wake of a Chicago Sun-Times report about tree-cutting taking place despite a lack of final government approvals.

The motion was filed as part of an existing lawsuit against the City of Chicago and the Chicago Park District filed on May 14 aiming to prevent the use of Jackson Park for the Obama Center complex. The motion will be heard on Aug. 14.

Lawyers for the city and park district told the court in a June 28 brief that the lawsuit was “premature” because the City Council had not yet enacted an authorizing ordinance or approved terms with the Obama Foundation. A judge put a stay on the litigation.

The situation changed when the Sun-Times revealed in a story first posted on Aug. 6 that the park district was digging up baseball diamonds and cutting trees on land adjacent to the Obama Center site.

The baseball fields were being removed to make room for a new track field displaced by the Obama Center. The Obama Foundation is paying up to $3.5 million to build a new track and filed and other sports complex. In addition, the Obama Foundation paid for the tree study used to determine the trees that would be cut down.

The Obama Foundation is trying to distance itself from the tree cutting and construction it is paying for on the pretext that the work is not being done on the 19.3 acres carved out of the park for the Obama Center complex.

“The Court accepted the Defendants representations that no work would take place in Jackson Park related to the Obama Center,” the motion to lift the stay, filed by Protect Our Parks, Inc. and three individuals stated.

“…The Park District and City falsely represented to this court that no work would commence in Jackson Park related to the Obama Center. …The City’s claim that there is no urgency to the suit as the City and Park District will not begin any construction activities related to the Obama Center has turned out to be a lie.”

