Judge bows out Nov. election after acquittal denied

The Cook County judge who lost her bid to contest her fraud conviction withdrew from seeking retention in November’s election late Wednesday.

Jessica Arong O’Brien filed the notice to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, announcing she is bowing out of the race “in light of the federal court’s ruling in my case yesterday.”

A day earlier, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin denied her motions for an acquittal or new trial. Federal jurors had found her guilty February after prosecutors said she pocketed $325,000 during a mortgage fraud scheme that took place before she became a judge more than a decade ago.

Despite the verdict hanging over her for months, O’Brien had filed paperwork to seek retention in November’s election — until Wednesday.

O’Brien now faces sentencing Oct. 9. A jury found her guilty Feb. 15.

The Illinois Supreme Court was set to rule on a complaint from the summer to keep her off the November ballot.