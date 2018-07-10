Judge: Brazilian boys held in Chicago must be reunited with dads in 72 hours

A federal judge in Chicago has ordered the federal government to reunite two Brazilian immigrant boys to their fathers within 72 hours.

The boys and their fathers traveled from Brazil seeking asylum in the United States in May.

Border agents placed the boys’ fathers in detention centers in New Mexico and Texas. The boys — a 9-year-old and a 16-year-old — were placed in shelters run by Heartland Alliance in Chicago shortly after.

RELATED: Fate of boys separated from their Brazilian fathers still up in the air

U.S. District Court Judge Edmond E. Chang did not order the boys’ fathers released, saying he lacked the authority to do so. Chang entered the order on Monday.

In his order, the judge wrote that “…the government’s insistence on keeping these boys from their fathers can only be deemed arbitrary and conscience-shocking.”

The judge also said the two boys “are suffering extreme irreparable harm to their mental health.” One told his father by phone, “Dad, I’m never going to see you again.”

That leaves the government with three options, according to Amy Maldonado, an immigration attorney representing the boys and their fathers. It can decide to immediately deport the fathers and their sons within the three-day deadline. It can place the boys with their fathers in a family detention center or it can release the fathers and allow their asylum cases to proceed untethered.

Maldonado hopes for the third option.

“We want their parents released and for them to have a full and fair asylum process,” she said.

Furthermore, Maldonado notes that the government does not at this time have a family detention center that can accommodate the boys and their fathers.

RELATED: Judge orders 10-year-old Brazilian boy released to mom in immigration case

Chang’s ruling comes less than a week after fellow U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah ordered another Brazilian boy held in Chicago be released to his mom. The two were separated at the border in late May.

Thousands of immigrant children separated from their parents at the U.S. southern border under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” prosecution policy have yet to be reunited.

In June, a judge in San Diego ordered the government to reunite all of the more than 100 children under the age of 5 separated from their parents by Tuesday. The government says it is able to reunite only 54 of those families by the deadline.