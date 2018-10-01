Judge denies motion for new Quintonio LeGrier, Robert Rialmo trial

Chicago police officer Robert Rialmo, left, arrives for court at the Daley Center on May 29, 2018. File photo| Max Herman/For the Sun-Times; Quintonio LeGrier, right. Family photo.

A Cook County judge denied a request for a new trial from the estate of Quintonio LeGrier Monday morning.

The decision from Judge Rena Marie Van Tine came three months after a Cook County jury found that Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo was, effectively, justified when he fatally shot the 19-year-old LeGrier on Dec. 26, 2015.

After an eight-day trial last June, Van Tine ruled that a “special interrogatory” posed to the jury overruled the jury’s decision to award the LeGrier estate $1.05 million in damages.

After closing arguments were made, the six men and six women on the jury were asked: “When Robert Rialmo used deadly force against Quintonio LeGrier, did Robert Rialmo reasonably believe that such force was necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or [his partner] Anthony LaPalermo?”

All 12 answered “Yes” and Van Tine ruled that “the special interrogatory governs.”

Last July, the LeGrier estate filed a motion asking Van Tine to vacate the judgment, grant a new trial or enter a new judgment in its favor. The special interrogatory, posed to the jury at the city’s suggestion, was at the heart of the motion.

The city reached a separate settlement with the family of Bettie Jones, a downstairs neighbor and bystander who also was killed that night when Rialmo opened fire.