Judge orders immediate release of 9-year-old detained in Chicago, away from mom

Lidia Souza and her son, Diogo, were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. She has not seen her son in weeks. | Provided photo

A federal judge in Chicago on Thursday ordered a 9-year-old Brazilian boy released to his mother after the two had been separated for weeks after trying to enter the United States.

The hearing Thursday was the latest step in a process that has been mired in bureaucratic red tape and shifting immigration policies under the Trump administration, the attorneys for the woman, Lidia K. Souza, have alleged.

Souza and her 9-year-old son, Diogo, presented themselves to immigration officials at the U.S.-Mexico border on May 29. She passed a credible fear interview entitling her to a full asylum hearing her attorneys said. But under Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy, the pair were separated.

After initially being detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, Souza was released June 9 to stay with relatives in Massachusetts.

Until earlier this week, the two were allowed 20 minutes on the phone per week. Souza, having used up her allowed phone time, was unable to talk to her son on his birthday this month, her attorney said.

This week, they were allowed to reunite for about an hour “at a separate location from the facility in Chicago where he is being detained.”

“It was an extremely emotional meeting and even more emotional parting – for a second time – as officials would not allow the child to be released into the custody of his own mother,” an attorney said in a statement.