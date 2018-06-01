Judge rejects plea by ex-CBOT chairman Pat Arbor to get out of jail

Former Chicago Board of Trade Chairman Patrick Arbor, right, arrives for court in the Daley Center last month. | Max Herman/For the Sun-Times

A Cook County judge refused Friday to reduce bond for former Chicago Board of Trade chairman Patrick Arbor after his lawyer argued he should be released because he is in poor health and can’t access his money from jail.

Arbor has been held in Cook County Jail since May 25 on $1.4 million total cash bond for two contempt of court citations stemming from a contentious divorce proceeding.

His lawyer, Vivian Tarver-Varnado, asked Judge Myron Mackoff to reduce the bond to $50,000. She said Arbor is unable to pay the higher amount at this time because “he has no financial resources in North America.”

Arbor left the country and moved his assets overseas to avoid an $18 million divorce judgment entered against him in 2013.

He was arrested in Boston last week as he prepared to board a flight to Rome then extradited to Chicago.

RELATED:

• Ex-CBOT chief shackled but unshaken in divorce court date

• Former CBOT chairman arrested — briefly — in divorce case

• Patrick Arbor still dodging arrest, divorce payout

Tarver-Varnado said it will take several weeks for Arbor to move money from overseas to the U.S. and that there is no reason to hold him in jail while that’s taking place.

She noted that the judge’s orders that Arbor relinquish his U.S. and Italian passports and that he be placed on electronic home monitoring are sufficient to ensure that he remain in Cook County and appear in court.

Her argument drew an exasperated response from Mackoff, who said it would be an easy matter for Arbor to remove his electronic monitoring bracelet and charter a private plane.

“At least when he’s in jail, we know where he is,” Mackoff said.

The judge was also dubious of Arbor’s contention that he doesn’t have access to his money.

“He can’t siphon all his money offshore and claim that he can’t get to it now that he’s been caught,” the judge said.

Tarver-Varnado also said the 81-year-old Arbor suffers from basil cell and squamous cell carcinoma and has not received adequate medical care at the jail.