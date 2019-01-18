Judge set to sentence Jason Van Dyke on Friday in Laquan McDonald murder

A Cook County judge will sentence Jason Van Dyke on second-degree murder and aggravated battery charges Friday morning, issuing a historic ruling less than 24 hours after three of Van Dyke’s fellow officers were acquitted on charges they tried to cover up for him.

In filings ahead of Friday’s hearing, Van Dyke’s lawyers argued the 40-year-old Chicago police officer deserves probation for the 2014 shooting, while prosecutors argued that the minimum sentence could be as high as 96 years. Courthouse observers are divided on what sentence Judge Vincent Gaughan will fashion for Van Dyke, who was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, one for each time he shot 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Addressing reporters in the lobby of the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Thursday following the acquittal of Van Dyke’s fellow officers Thomas Gaffney, David March and Joseph Walsh in the conspiracy case, activist Will Calloway said he favored a long sentence for Van Dyke.

“We want a minimum of 96 years for Jason Van Dyke,” he said. “Nothing less.”

Van Dyke is the first Chicago police officer convicted of murder for an on-duty shooting in decades. Richard Nuccio, who also was convicted of murdering a knife-wielding teenager, received a 14-year sentence in 1969.

The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m., with arguments on the sentencing by Special Prosecutor Joseph McMahon and Van Dyke’s lawyers, a legal team that has added two new attorneys, Darren O’Brien and Jennifer Blagg, ahead of the sentencing.

Sentencing hearings also typically feature a lengthy discussion of aggravating and mitigating factors of the crime, which can range from the defendant’s prior criminal record — and Van Dyke has none — to their service to the community. Gaughan, a Vietnam veteran and active member of the American Legion, is thought to think highly of the public service of police officers.

A victim-impact statement is also a standard part of a sentencing hearing, typically featuring one or more close family members testifying about the pain of losing a loved one. McDonald’s mother, Tina Hunter, has seldom appeared in the courtroom during the trial, though prosecutors said she watched the proceedings on live video from a room in the Cook County state’s attorney offices.

Finally, the defendant has a chance to address the judge before the final ruling on a sentence, a moment when most lawyers counsel their clients to express remorse and sympathy for the family of the deceased. Van Dyke’s monologue could be less complicated than for most defendants who have maintained their innocence in a trial, as he has already taken the stand and described the shooting in vivid detail.

Testifying during his trial, Van Dyke recalled seeing McDonald turn toward him and firing his gun but was uncertain about how many shots he fired. Van Dyke said little about feelings of regret, emphasizing his fear in the moment and his focus on the knife that remained in McDonald’s hand even after the teen had slumped to the pavement.