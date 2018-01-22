Judge William Cousins dies; Harvard grad was prosecutor, independent alderman

Judge William Cousins in 2003 takes in the questioning of victims during testimony before the Cook County commission Investigating the 69 West Washington Building Fire. | Sun-Times file photo

Illinois Appellate Court Judge William Cousins Jr., a Harvard law school graduate who served in the Korean War and as a prosecutor and independent Chicago alderman, has died at 90.

A native of Swiftown, Mississippi, he grew up in Tennessee. When he was 11, his family moved to Chicago, where he graduated from DuSable High School. He attended the University of Illinois before earning a law degree from Harvard University in 1951.

After prosecuting criminal cases as an assistant state’s attorney and working in private practice, he was elected the first black independent alderman from the 8th Ward in the late 1960s. In 1976, he was elected a Cook County judge.

He worked on probes into the 2003 E2 nightclub stampede that killed 21, and the 2003 blaze at the Cook County Administration Building that killed six.

And he was proud of his 1979 ruling that found Illinois’ death penalty was unconstitutional.

“We have lost an American who was the true definition of great,” said Rev. Jesse Jackson, founder of RainbowPUSH.