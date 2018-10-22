Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of toddler in Hermosa

Grand Central District Cmdr. Anthony Escamilla (in white) shakes the hands of district officers at a roll call held near where 2-year-old Julien Gonzalez was shot to death Oct. 6. | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy earlier this month in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Detectives made the arrest overnight in connection with the fatal shooting of Julien Gonzalez, according to Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. Police were expected to announce charges Monday morning.

Julien and an 18-year-old man were standing near an alley at 10:17 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the 2200 block of North Kilbourn when shots were fired from the end of the street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Just before the shooting, two females were fighting in the alley between Kilbourn and Kenneth avenues when the shots were fired in their direction, police said.

The toddler was struck in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:39 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the Clearing neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 18-year-old was shot in his left leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Gonzalez was the youngest person to be fatally shot in the city this year, according to Sun-Times records. Previously, 10-year-old twins who were shot to death by their father before he turned the gun on himself at their West Rogers Park home were the youngest victims.