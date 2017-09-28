June death of unidentified woman in Forest Park ruled homicide

The death of woman who remains unidentified nearly three months after being found in west suburban Forest Park has been ruled a homicide.

The woman was found June 29 in the 1000 block of Lathrop Avenue in Forest Park, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on her cause and manner of death, but has since found that it was a homicide by unspecified means, probably asphyxia, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Forest Park police did not immediately respond to a request for information.