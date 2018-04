Junkyard fire spreads to field, building in Harvey

Firefighters battled a fire in the 15200 block of Commercial Avenue in Harvey | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A junkyard, field and building caught fire Sunday afternoon in south suburban Harvey.

The fire broke out in multiple junkyard piles about 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of 152nd Street and Commercial Avenue.

The fire was put out about 5:05 p.m. and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

No further information was immediately available.