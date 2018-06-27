Jury deliberations begin in LeGrier, Rialmo trial

Officer Robert Rialmo is a liar whose testimony can’t be trusted, an attorney for the estate of Quintonio LeGrier said Wednesday during closing arguments in the wrongful death trial.

During several hours of heated, impassioned and sometimes personal arguments, attorneys for the LeGrier estate, the city and Rialmo delivered their final pitches to the jury about why the 12 men and women should find in their favor.

The LeGrier estate asked the jury to award them between $12.55 million and $25.05 million.

“Everything Rialmo said was absurd,” said Basileios “Bill” Foutris, the LeGrier estate attorney who delivered closing arguments. “You can’t believe anything this man says.”

The jury was sent to deliberations about 2 p.m. Wednesday. Judge Rena Marie Van Tine said that if they don’t come to a consensus by 5 p.m., they’ll leave for the day and return tomorrow.

The estate of LeGrier sued Rialmo and the city shortly after Rialmo fatally shot the 19-year-old — and downstairs neighbor Bettie Jones — at 4710 W. Erie on Dec. 26, 2015. Rialmo, in turn, sued the LeGrier estate.

Foutris said Rialmo’s decision to sue the LeGrier estate was “in a word, callous.” That was the same word used by Mayor Rahm Emanuel when the city, briefly, had counter-sued the LeGrier estate late last year.

Joel Brodsky, Rialmo’s attorney, theorized to the jury that LeGrier wanted to be shot by police. Over the course of the eight-day trial, it was revealed that LeGrier’s last words to his mother were “Remember this day.” While he was trying to get into his father’s room with an aluminum baseball bat, he said, “No one’s gonna push me around anymore.”

Brodsky went so far as to utter the phrase “suicide by cop,” but Foutris quickly objected and the attorneys had a lengthy sidebar with Van Tine outside the presence of the jury.

Before the trial started, any reference to LeGrier’s mental history was barred and Van Tine told jurors to disregard the word “suicide.”

Brian Gainer, one of the city’s attorneys, accused the LeGrier estate of littering the trial with “distractions” — among them, Gainer said, were references to Rialmo’s divorce, texts he sent to his friends the day after the shooting, as well as audio recordings made by LeGrier’s father while he was being interviewed by police.

Also among the distractions, he said, was the LeGrier estate’s repeated efforts to point out that Rialmo and his partner, Anthony LaPalermo, were not separated after the shots were fired. It was thinly implied to the jury that LaPalermo and Rialmo had time together to cook up a phony story.

On the witness stand last week, though, LaPalermo said that he didn’t see LeGrier swing an aluminum baseball bat at Rialmo, and that he didn’t see Rialmo open fire. That testimony, attorneys said, proved that LaPalermo and Rialmo were each telling their truthful version of events.

“They’re not telling the same story,” Gainer said, adding that if the two were trying to make up a story, that it was “without a doubt the worst conspiracy theory in the history of conspiracy theories.”

Rialmo and LaPalermo responded to 4710 W. Erie about 4:25 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2015 after LeGrier and his father had both made calls to police. The elder LeGrier had barricaded himself in his room with a 2 x 4 a few hours earlier and he was awoken when LeGrier tried to barge his way inside.

Rialmo and LaPalermo arrived and were met at the door by Jones, the elder LeGrier’s 55-year-old downstairs neighbor. Rialmo has said that, as the officers were on the small front porch to the property, LeGrier came down the stairs and around the door with an aluminum baseball bat raised above his head. Rialmo has said that he backpedaled off the porch and opened fire.

“The people that came to help him killed him,” Foutris said.

The LeGrier estate has argued that the physical evidence at the scene shows that Rialmo was in the walkway and that LeGrier was still in the vestibule of the building when he was shot.

Janet Cooksey, LeGrier’s mother, and Rialmo were not present in court on Wednesday. LeGrier’s father, Antonio LeGrier, has shown up every day, and at one point Wednesday, began to cry.