Jury gives $17M to man falsely imprisoned for murder in case tied to tainted cop

A federal jury in Chicago on Friday awarded $17.175 million to a man who spent 21 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit — a case tied to former Chicago cop Reynaldo Guevara who took the 5th hundreds of times as he was questioned on the stand during the case.

Jacques Rivera was imprisoned for the 1988 murder of 16-year-old Felix Valentin, who was shot to death in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood. His attorneys had asked for up to $42 million.

Rivera broke down in tears immediately upon hearing the jury ruled in his favor on the first count, a violation of due process. In the hallway afterward, there were fist pumps, hugging and tears.

“21 years, this guy put me away, away from my family,” said Rivera, wearing a shirt to court with the motto, “Trust & Believe.”

Outside the courtroom, he pulled out a phone to call other family members and said, “We didn’t have this when I went to prison.”

On Wednesday, before a jury at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, Rivera’s attorney, Jon Loevy, railed against the ex-Chicago cop, Guevara, 75, whom Loevy said was a main author of a scheme to frame his client for murder.

The jury ordered Guevara to personally pay $75,000 out of his pocket in punitive damages to Rivera.

Apart from claims of false police reports, Loevy boiled the case down to the coerced testimony of Oscar Lopez, the only witness in the case, who was 12 years old at the time.

Guevara manipulated the “malleable memory” of a boy who saw a gunman from a distance of nearly 200 feet in order to fit the police version of events, Loevy said.

Lopez admitted to investigators from Northwestern University’s Center for Wrongful Convictions in 2010 that he knew Rivera — who’s now 52 — was not the shooter.

Defense attorney Jim Sotos on Wednesday said the argument that police would work frame Rivera was “utter nonsense.”

Loevy reminded jurors that when asked if he framed Rivera for murder, Guevera took the Fifth on the witness stand.

He refused to testify to dozens of questions during the trial because “the truth would implicate him to a crime,” Loevy said.

Guevara and other gang cops — who Loevy painted as “cowboys” who adhered to no rules — had “already decided who did it” and were not open to pursuing other suspects.

“The whole thing was dirty,” Loevy said.

Contributing: Mitch Dudek