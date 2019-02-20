Jussie Smollett adds celeb attorney Mark Geragos to legal team

Mark Geragos speaks to the media when he was defending Michael Jackson on Dec. 18, 2003, in Los Angeles. / AP

Actor Jussie Smollett has added a high-profile defense lawyer to his legal team Wednesday, as Los Angeles attorney Mark Geragos has signed on to represent him.

Smollett — whose claims he was attacked near his Streeterville apartment have been the basis for a weeks-long Chicago police hate crime investigation that now appears to be looking at the “Empire” star himself — adds Geragos to a powerhouse local team of defense lawyers led by Todd S. Pugh, and Victor Henderson.

Smollett, who does not face any criminal charges, also was represented by Michael Monico, another Chicago defense lawyer whose recent clients include Donald Trump’s former fixer, Michael Cohen. Pugh and Henderson will continue as lead attorneys in the case.

Geragos’ celebrity clientele over the years has included pop superstar Michael Jackson, who hired and fired Geragos ahead of his trial on child molestation charges, and, more recently, former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick.

The move to hire an attorney with ample experience handling cases that attract national attention comes as police and prosecutors this week talked with two men who had previously been identified by police as “potential suspects” in the attack on Smollett, one of whom had worked as Smollett’s personal trainer and had appeared on an episode of “Empire.”

Before he was retained, Geragos appeared on CNN and discussed the Smollett case with Anderson Cooper, expressing concern over the unusually high number of leaks in the case attributed to law enforcement sources.

“Any time you get law enforcement drip-drip-drip leaks, that to me is a telltale sign that something else is going on here,” he said. “I haven’t seen anything except leaks according to law enforcement sources. To me, that screams out somebody is trying to manipulate something.”

Police have said they are trying to set up another interview with Smollett, to discuss information gleaned from the two men that has “changed the trajectory” of the investigation. The two men, bodybuilding brothers from Chicago who were detained by police after arriving at O’Hare Airport on a return flight from Nigeria, spent Tuesday afternoon in the offices adjacent to the grand jury room, talking with investigators, but did not testify before the grand jury.