Jussie Smollett arrested in Chicago for allegedly staging hate crime: police

“Empire” star Jussie Smollett was placed under police custody Thursday after Cook County prosecutors approved disorderly conduct charges on allegations he staged a hate crime against himself.

The embattled actor and musician’s arrest comes the day he is expected to appear in bond court for allegedly fudging a story about being attacked by two men who hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him as he walked home from a Subway restaurant in Streeterville.

Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson will give a press conference on the case at 9 a.m. in front of CPD headquarters, 3510 S. Michigan.

Press Briefing: Jussie Smollet is under arrest and in custody of detectives. At 9am at #ChicagoPolice Headquarters, Supt Eddie Johnson, Commander of Area Central Detectives Edward Wodnicki will brief reporters on the investigation prior to the defendants appearance in court. pic.twitter.com/9PSv8Ojec2 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2019

Smollett was charged Wednesday, and was expected to surrender ahead of his bond hearing, police said Wednesday.

His attorneys, Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson, released a statement Wednesday evening saying they would actively fight the charges.

“Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked,” the statement reads. “Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense.”

The felony charge follows a tumultuous police investigation that recently turned unfavorably for Smollett. Initially, the actor, who is black and openly gay, had told police that he was walking in the 300 block of East North Water Street about 2 a.m. Jan. 29 when two men came up to him, yelled racial and homophobic slurs, hit him in the face, poured a substance — possibly bleach — on him and put a “thin, light rope” around his neck.

But after two suspects were arrested and released without charges last week, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that information gleaned from the interview “has, in fact, shifted the trajectory of the investigation.”

Those suspects were the same two men seen exiting the grand jury room at the Leighton Criminal Court Building minutes before the charges against Smollett were approved.