‘Persons of interest’ questioned in Smollett attack are not suspects: police

Chicago Police said Thursday they are questioning two “persons of interest” who were in the area where actor Jussie Smollett reported being attacked last month.

The two were found through “meticulous investigation,” CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

“The people of interest are alleged to be in the area where a crime was reported. They are not considered suspects at this time as they are currently being questioned by detectives. We remain in communication with the alleged victim,” Guglielmi tweeted.

Smollett, an actor on show “Empire,” filmed in Chicago, has been responding to critics who question his report about being attacked. He told police two masked men shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him, attacked him and put a rope around his neck early on Jan. 29. The 36-year-old actor is black and openly gay.

Smollett tells ABC News it’s “ridiculous” to think he’d lie in his explanation for being outside at 2 a.m. in frigid Chicago weather.

He says he left the rope and clothes on when police arrived “because I wanted them to see.” He says accusations that the attack was a date gone bad are offensive.

No arrests have been made. Police say they’ve not found surveillance video that shows the attack but that the investigation is ongoing.