A timeline of Jussie Smollett’s reported attack and its investigation

After the Chicago Police Department spent weeks investigating an assault reported by “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett last month in Streeterville, investigators may now be probing whether Smollett paid two brothers he knew from the show to stage the attack.

Smollett previously told police he was walking in the 300 block of East North Water Street about 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 when two men walked up to him, yelled racial and homophobic slurs, hit him in the face, poured a substance — possibly bleach — on him and put a “thin, light rope” around his neck. The incident has been investigated as a hate crime.

The actor denied allegations that the incident was staged in an interview on “Good Morning America” with anchor Robin Roberts, and said the attacks on his credibility have been hard to take. He called accusations that he was lying “ridiculous.”

Here’s a timeline of our coverage:

Jan. 29: ‘Empire’ star victim of racist, homophobic attack in Streeterville, police say

Jan. 30: Rush asks for FBI hate crime investigation into attack of ‘Empire’ star

Jan. 30: Persons of interest in Jussie Smollett attack captured on camera, police say

Jan. 31: Trump calls Jussie Smollett attack ‘horrible,’ family calls it ‘domestic terrorism’

Feb. 1: Jussie Smollett on reported attack: ‘Justice will be served’

Feb. 3: Jussie Smollett opens act with emotion: Attackers won’t win

Feb. 11: 13 days after reported attack, Smollett gives CPD ‘redacted’ phone records

Feb. 12: After giving redacted phone records, reps stress ‘Jussie is the victim here’

Feb. 13: ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett tells GMA he’s ‘pissed off’ over doubters

Feb. 14: Police probe if attack on Smollett was staged, question actor linked to ‘Empire’

Feb. 15: Man arrested in Smollett attack convicted in 2011 stabbing, filed for bankruptcy

Feb. 15: Police release two men they arrested in attack of actor Jussie Smollett

Feb. 16: Detectives investigating if Jussie Smollett paid 2 men to stage attack: source

Feb. 18: Smollett may speak with detectives again Monday, actor’s attorney says

Feb. 18: Jussie Smollett will not meet with Chicago Police today: lawyer