Persons of interest in Jussie Smollett attack captured on camera, police say

Jussie Smollett, a cast member from the Fox series “Empire,” was injured in what police called a “possible racially charged assault and battery” early Tuesday. | AP photo

Chicago police officials say they plan to release surveillance images Wednesday evening that show two “persons of interest” in the alleged racist and homophobic attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Police say the two individuals are wanted for questioning as detectives continue to investigate Tuesday’s brutal incident as a hate crime.

Until Wednesday evening, police had said detectives did not have enough information to release a description of Smollett’s two assailants despite reviewing hundreds of hours of video from the surrounding area.

Smollett was the target of the reported attack around 2 a.m. Tuesday as he was walking back to an apartment after a late-night meal at a Subway Restaurant at 511 N. McClurg Court, police said.

Two men yelled racist and homophobic slurs at Smollett before they hit him in the face, poured what is suspected to be bleach on him and put a rope around his neck, Smollett told police.

After describing the attackers as men wearing ski-masks and all black clothing in an initial report filed with police, Smollett told detectives in a follow-up interview that the men yelled “this is MAGA country” after they assaulted him.